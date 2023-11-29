Woodland Shores Rd. neighbors discuss plan for land near Maybank Highway

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Woodland Shores Road area learned about a potential zoning plan that could bring a new development to the front of the neighborhood.

Community members and developers with Jupiter Holdings LLC met Tuesday night at James Island Baptist Church. They proposed that a plot of land, located near the intersection of Woodland Shores Road and Maybank Highway, be made into a “neighborhood market,” with gas pumps attached to it, a plan the majority in the room disagreed with.

“A gas station there is not fitting with the character of our neighborhoods, Riverland Terrace also,” resident Julie Hallman says. “I think it would make an already dangerous intersection at Maybank Highway and Woodland Shores Road much worse.”

Community members say what used to be a neighborhood street has since become a cut-through and a danger to those living there.

Homemade speed warning signs now line the stretch of road from the busy Maybank Highway to Riverland Drive.

The neighborhood coalition has been working to deter traffic and increased safety precautions from growing development in the area.

Developers say the plan was created while keeping in mind any potential negative impacts on the surrounding community, their main goal to keep activity on the site and traffic out.

The company claims building on the land would “open a door” to traffic studies and safety measures the neighborhood has long fought for.

Eddie Buck, spokesperson for the developer group, says the site would bring 60% of traffic in and out.

“I would prefer it to be a development rather than a death or tragic accident at the corner causing those traffic studies,” neighbor Ashley Riser says.

Residents say they are concerned about how gas pumps would affect traffic and climate conditions in the area.

The site currently sits between two existing gas stations within a mile of the street.

In place of the pit stop, community members suggested a “less is more” approach, like creating a parking deck, a green space or daytime businesses, like daycares, produce stands or flower shops.

“That corner is going to be developed at some point, and that’s fine, it probably needs to be,” Riser says. “I would love to see something, more of a daytime business, with parking. So in the evenings when they’re closed, the Pour House, Azul, that can be more overflow.”

Neighbors say they want actions and promises kept, not just thoughts or potentials.

The proposed plan would require an annexation from the city of Charleston for approval; At the moment, the site would only be able to house a convenience store without gas pumps.

Developers mentioned this is early in the planning process and they hope to hold public forums in the future to better gauge community impact and opinions.

The LLC did not accept a request for comment after the meeting.

