43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after a crash.
Clyde Benton, Jr. died at a hospital Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision.
The crash happened just after midnight Nov. 18 on Hyde Park Road in Ravenel.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
