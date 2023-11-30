SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after a crash.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after a crash.

Clyde Benton, Jr. died at a hospital Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision.

The crash happened just after midnight Nov. 18 on Hyde Park Road in Ravenel.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
VIDEO: 43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says opioids continue to be...
Charleston Police sees overdose numbers drop thanks to public training seminars
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says opioids continue to be...
VIDEO: Charleston Police sees overdose numbers drop thanks to public training seminars
A new historical marker unveiled Wednesday recognizes the 1919 race riots that took place in...
City of Charleston recognizes 1919 riot with historical marker