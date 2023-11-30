43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after a crash.

Clyde Benton, Jr. died at a hospital Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision.

The crash happened just after midnight Nov. 18 on Hyde Park Road in Ravenel.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.