Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Barclay Radebaugh has stepped down as the head basketball coach at Charleston Southern in the middle of his 19th season the school announced on Thursday.

The longest tenured coach in Big South history, Radebaugh is the winningest coach in CSU history with 249 victories and one of only 8 coaches to win the Conference Coach of the Year award twice. He won Big South regular season titles in 2013 and 2015 and led the team to the NIT both years as well.

Associate head coach Saah Nimley, one of the best players ever to play for Radebaugh, will serve as the interim head coach.

“Coach Radebaugh and I met and have mutually agreed that in the best interest of our basketball program, new leadership is needed and that now is the right time to begin that process,” CSU AD Jeff Barber said in a statement. “With that being said, I cannot begin to express my appreciation for this man and his wife and family. They have all served the Lord and Charleston Southern faithfully for many years. The number of lives Coach Radebaugh has impacted in a positive way is endless and to him, we all offer great respect and gratitude. His extraordinary efforts and accomplishments will never be forgotten. I know that God will continue to use him and his family in a very special way.”

Radebaugh released a statement through the school saying “First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the amazing blessing of being the head basketball coach a Charleston Southern University for 18 1/2 years. I have enjoyed every day. I love CSU. Thank you to my amazing wife Hope. She has been the best coach’s wife in the country. She has passionately served our program and players with amazing class and with a deep love for every player, staff member, parent and fan. Thank you to my family. Coaching Division 1 basketball is a family commitment at every level. Hope, Anna, Don, Reid, Sophia, Ruth and Peter are my heartbeat. I love them so much. I want to thank them for sharing our family and our home with our CSU basketball family for so many years. Thank you to Dr. Jairy Hunter, Dr. Rick Brewer and Hank Small for providing me the incredible opportunity become a Division 1 head coach 18 1/2 years ago. Thank you to Jeff Barber for being a great friend and an incredible AD. Jeff is one of the most talented and dedicated ADs in the country and I greatly enjoyed working with Jeff and the entire athletic administrative staff. Thank you to our current president Keith Faulkner. Keith is going to be a superstar at CSU. He loves athletics and has brought a great deal of energy passion and excitement to CSU during his first months as our president. Thank you to every assistant coach we have had the honor of working with. One of my greatest blessings has been to watch God use our program to grow young coaches. Our basketball program at CSU enjoys some unique aspects that allow young coaches to be deeply involved in every aspect of a basketball program which serves as a tremendous training ground for future success. We have former assistant coaches all over the country doing great and meaningful work. Thank you and I love each of you deeply. Thank you to our current staff. Saah, Anthony, Nate, Alex and Ronnell are the best staff in our league and will continue to serve CSU with great energy and effectiveness. I am beyond excited that Saah will be the interim Head coach. He is prepared and will do a tremendous job. He is going to be a wonderful head coach. Our players love him. Thank you to every player that played at CSU during our 18 1/2 years. Each and every one of you hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for choosing to share your athletic gifts and talents with her basketball program and with the CSU community. I love each of you with all my heart and look forward to lifelong relationships. Thank you to our current team. Thank you for who you are. Your character and commitment is refreshing and unique. I’m beyond excited for the team you are going to become. You are very special and gifted group. God has his hand on you, and I love each of you. Thank you to our talented local media. You have been professional and fair, and I respect you all deeply. Thank you to our fans and supporters. Thank you to Mark Hood and Bob and Judy Hetz. I am asking all our fans to keep supporting our coaches and our 2023-24 team. We appreciate what you do for us. You make a difference. Our team and coaches need your continued support and attendance at our games. Change in leadership in athletics is never easy. It affects so many people. I am thankful for the kindness and professionalism given to me by Jeff and President Faulkner. Our conversations the morning after our Citadel game were honest, professional and considerate towards Hope and I. Hope and I are going to miss you greatly. Our team and CSU community have been a huge part of our life for nearly two decades. Our kids grew up with the Buc Dome as their second home. We have thousands of great memories and experiences in the Buc Dome that will last a lifetime. I know the pain and the loss from not being the head coach at CSU is going to be real and lasting. I also know that we serve a big God who loves us and will help us heal. In the book of Jeremiah God promises that he knows the plans that he has for us and his plans include great hope and a future. Hope and I are going to look forward to the exciting future and hope that God has for us. With much respect and love. Barclay Radebaugh.”

