Charleston addressing Hagood Avenue Flooding with new project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An effort to curb the flooding on Hagood Avenue is underway.

The avenue connects key institutions in the city, joining the medical district to the Citadel. It will also house the Lowcountry Rapid Transit System and run alongside the Gadsden Green neighborhood.

The avenue is also prone to flooding. The City of Charleston’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dale Morris said the low-sitting area used to be a marsh, and the rising sea level is making it less and less stable.

“Mother nature is trying to claim it back, so you protect what you have to protect,” Morris said.

The city is launching a project that will address that flooding. It’ll start with a six-to-nine-month research and planning process.

Morris said they’ll be researching things like road levels, sea level rise, mobility, environmental conditions, and how they can use the project to improve the Gadsden green community.

He said the project “could go in many different ways,” but it will likely include elevating the roadway.

“We have these two key institutions, the citadel and the medial district, and they’re separated by this substandard road, how can we improve that, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

After the six to nine months of planning, the city will apply for federal grant money to fund the project. He said he hopes to be “moving dirt” in two to three years.

