Charleston Councilmembers, officials, discuss affordable housing at Union Pier

As the original plan for the Union Pier halted, so did the proposed affordable housing plan...
As the original plan for the Union Pier halted, so did the proposed affordable housing plan that went along with it.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the original plan for the Union Pier halted, so did the proposed affordable housing plan that went along with it.

Now that a new team has taken over Union Pier planning, the City of Charleston’s Director of Housing and Community Development, Geona Shaw Johnson, is working to get everyone on the same page.

Johnson presented their original affordable housing strategy to the city’s Community Development Committee on Thursday.

“We want to make sure as we communicate new foundations and new plans, our teams and committees understand the foundation from which we started,” Johnson said.

That plan included a $16 million donation to the Charleston Housing Authority to build 77 affordable housing units on Huger Street, with a permanent affordable housing clause that guarantees the properties stay affordable forever.

It also included 50 units of affordable housing on the Union Pier site, guaranteed to remain affordable for 30 years, a land donation to the city for additional affordable housing and a transfer fee.

She said she hopes the fundamentals of the plan are carried over to the new development and will be meeting with the new team as the proposal for the site unfolds.

Councilmember Perry Waring, who was also in attendance at Thursday’s meeting, said he believes there needs to be a stakeholder on the new Union Pier team who works 24/7 on affordability with the city to safeguard that element of the project.

