Charleston Police sees overdose numbers drop thanks to public training seminars

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says opioids continue to be the primary cause of overdose deaths in recent years.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
To combat this, the Charleston Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies and community partners to educate you about overdoses and the value of Narcan.

A series of Narcan Training and Overdose Prevention Seminars begins Thursday.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the numbers for overdoses in the city are down.

There were about 54 deadly incidents in the first six months of the year and the numbers for November look like they’re going to be down as well.

Officials believe this is due to educating the public on overdoses and providing Narcan to the community.

The agency is part of a larger coalition with most area law enforcement agencies, including the Mount Pleasant Police Department, North Charleston Police, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Department.

Additionally, the department partners with organizations like Favor Low Country, Charleston Center, and Wake Up Carolina.

To help better track overdoses these law enforcement agencies and community partners communicate and follow up with victims with resources through a new system called Sims.

Shelby Joffrion is the Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Use Program project coordinator for the police department.

She says it’s important for everyday citizens to be educated on overdoses.

“This is something that touches every single demographic, income level, education level, it does not matter. It has touched all of us in some way. Not only overdose but substance use disorder. It is a reality in our society”, Joffrion said.

There are a total of six 45-minute training sessions beginning Thursday.

The training will begin with informational videos talking about what substance use disorder is, how it occurs, and how someone who is using painkillers and opioids in a legal way can turn illicit.

Participants will learn how to administer Narcan and there will also be an opportunity for an open discussion.

“I texted not only the victim but I also texted the, what was called the complainant, and it turned out to be mom,” Joffrion said. “And mom responded and said I’m out of town. But yes, I would like Narcan, I want resources. My son overdosed last Thursday. I want to always have it on me.”

The first training session is tonight from 6-7 p.m. at the James Island Public Library.

Participants are encouraged to sign up.

If you can’t make it to Thursday’s training session here are the the dates and locations for the remaining sessions:

  • Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Bees Ferry West Ashley Public Library from 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 at the John’s Island Public Library from 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Downtown Main Public Library from 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 11 at the St Andrews/Hurd St Public Library from 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Keith Summey/N. Charleston Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

