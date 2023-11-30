SC Lottery
City of Charleston recognizes 1919 riot with historical marker

A new historical marker unveiled Wednesday recognizes the 1919 race riots that took place in Charleston
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The riot took place May 10, 1919, and was known to be one of the first outbreaks of violence in a wave of racially motivated attacks dubbed the “Red Summer.”

It began that night near the intersection of Archdale and Beaufain Streets.

This is where the marker is being installed.

The event is thought to have started when Black residents and white sailors on leave from the U.S. Naval Training Center began hours of fighting that saw hundreds of white sailors and others moving along King Street harassing, beating, stabbing and shooting African Americans.

The fighting overwhelmed city police and the Marines and military police were brought in to calm the violence.

Three Black residents were killed in the fighting and dozens more were injured.

The marker was first proposed to the South Carolina Department of Archives by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, which was the first integrated church in Charleston.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was among many community leaders who were present at that unveiling.

