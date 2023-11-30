SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney lets go of offensive line and defensive ends coaches

Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is letting go of offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Swinney announced Thursday that the two staffers would not return next season.

Hall had joined Clemson as an analyst in 2015 and was part of the program through both its national championships after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He was promoted to defensive ends coach in 2018.

Swinney said he and Hall talked this week and agreed to mutually part ways.

Austin was a former Clemson center who joined the staff as analyst in 2021 and took over the offensive line the next season when Robbie Caldwell moved to another role.

Swinney said it’s his responsibility as head coach to do what’s best for the program going forward.

“After a few days of deep thought and evaluation, I believe this was a change we needed to make,” he said.

Clemson’s offense ranked sixth in the ACC this season in total yards, most touchdowns and rushing yards.

It’s the second straight postseason that Swinney dismissed an assistant with Clemson ties from his coaching staff. A year ago, Swinney let go of offensive coordinator and former Tigers quarterback Brandon Streeter to hire Garrett Riley from TCU.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman

Latest News

Coastal Carolina hosts Jacksonville State in home opener
Coastal Carolina will play in Hawaii Bowl
RAW: CSU's Barclay Radebaugh, players after win over Longwood
Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season
The Stingrays earned a 6-2 win over the Lions on Wednesday
Stingrays skate past Lions in 6-2 win
Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina defeats South Carolina Upstate 72-70 in OT