Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins entering the NFL draft, opting out of bowl

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton...
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is declaring for the NFL draft.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the starting defensive back was heading to the next level and opting out of the team’s upcoming bowl game. ESPN was first to report Wiggins’ decision.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Atlanta, is projected as a first-round selection.

“He’s going to be a good one” in the pros, Swinney said in his text.

Wiggins has shown that over and over again in his career. He was chosen for the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team on Tuesday.

Wiggins was the defensive star in a 31-20 victory over North Carolina on Nov. 18 when he forced a fumble - chasing down Tar Heels tailback Omarion Hampton and stripping the ball just steps from the goal line - and had an interception on quarterback Drake Maye.

When asked about catching Hampton, Wiggins responded, “I’m a fast guy.”

Wiggins finished his Clemson career with 60 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.

Wiggins is Clemson’s second All-ACC defender to leave for the NFL and opt out of the bowl game. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced his decision to turn pro Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

