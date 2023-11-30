Coastal Carolina defeats South Carolina Upstate 72-70 in OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Easley Jr. scored 16 points as Coastal Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate 72-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Easley had 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (2-4). John Ojiako scored 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds. Jimmy Nichols had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Spartans (3-5) were led by Floyd Rideau, who posted 17 points and two steals. Trae Broadnax added 11 points for South Carolina Upstate. In addition, Miguel Ayesa finished with 11 points.

