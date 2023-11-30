SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina will play in Hawaii Bowl

By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football will makes its fourth consecutive bowl appearance when the Chanticleers face off against the San Jose State Spartans in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 23, from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Coastal Carolina won five of its final seven games to finish the regular season at 7-5 overall. The Chanticleers rank 13th nationally in defensive touchdowns (3), 14th in interceptions (14), 15th in completion percentage (.671), and 17th in turnovers gained (21).

Coastal went 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, winning five consecutive conference games for the first time since 2020. The Chanticleers have advanced to a bowl game in four of their seven seasons at the FBS level.

San Jose State (7-5) is heading bowling for second straight season. The Spartans placed 10 on the All-Mountain West Conference team while leading the conference in turnover margin (+13) and ranking second in the league in total defense and pass defense.

