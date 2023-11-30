Cold start, warmer and wetter days ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of sunshine before the clouds increase and our next rain maker heads our way. Expect a cool afternoon following a cold start this morning! We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the low to mid 60s. It won’t be quite as cold overnight with lows in the 40s inland, 50s along the coast. Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of an area of low pressure moving in from the west this weekend. There will be a slight chance of a shower Friday afternoon or evening but a better rain chance will hold off until Saturday. Scattered showers are possible under a cloudy sky with the best rain chance moving through late Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next couple days with highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday followed by near 70° highs this weekend. A few showers will linger into Sunday as a storm system starts to pull away from the area. Sunnier, drier weather will return early next week as our next shot of cooler air arrives by Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. High 63.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 74.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain Possible. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 71.

