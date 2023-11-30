SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold start, warmer and wetter days ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of sunshine before the clouds increase and our next rain maker heads our way. Expect a cool afternoon following a cold start this morning! We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the low to mid 60s. It won’t be quite as cold overnight with lows in the 40s inland, 50s along the coast. Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of an area of low pressure moving in from the west this weekend. There will be a slight chance of a shower Friday afternoon or evening but a better rain chance will hold off until Saturday. Scattered showers are possible under a cloudy sky with the best rain chance moving through late Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next couple days with highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday followed by near 70° highs this weekend. A few showers will linger into Sunday as a storm system starts to pull away from the area. Sunnier, drier weather will return early next week as our next shot of cooler air arrives by Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. High 63.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 74.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain Possible. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 71.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cold start Thursday morning before the warm up begins!
VIDEO: Your Wednesday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday afternoon forecast