Delivery driver’s car damaged by gunfire while driving past fight, report states

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A food delivery driver’s car was damaged by gunfire as she was leaving a delivery Wednesday night, a report states.

The driver said she was leaving a delivery around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and traveling down Leeds Avenue when she saw a group of people fighting.

The police report states the driver heard several gunshots as she was driving past the group and discovered damage to her hood, roof and passenger door.

The girl said she did not believe she was the intended target.

Police responded to the call of shots heard but were unable to find evidence.

