Elloree mayor speaks on former police chiefs policing history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS obtained documents detailing the chief’s history as a law enforcement officer.

According to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Shawn Murphree has been a certified officer for several years before becoming police chief in 2016. Murphree has been a certified officer since 1990. He’s worked at seven different police departments and had a position as a corrections officer with the state Department of Corrections.

WIS spoke to the mayor of Elloree Mike Fanning who at the time of hiring Murphree was on the town council was the tasked him on how he was hired.

”Officer Murphree was hired as a police officer for the town of Elloree so he was an officer before he was promoted to chief. He was at one time Elloree Three, which means we’ve had three full-time policemen. He was our latest hire. Our police chief left us, our assistant chief left us and went to another town as another police chief, and Officer Murphree was promoted to chief of police,” said Mike Fanning, Town of Elloree Mayor.

Murphree has a history of being fired from many police departments:In 1994, he was terminated from the St. George PD for “unbecoming conduct while off duty”In 1997, he was terminated from Denmark PD for “misrepresentation of employment-related information and dishonesty with his employer.

In 1996, he left the Santee PD however in his personnel file, the department said they would not rehire Murphree, because his officer does not like to adhere to department policy and procedure. He is not truthful and not like to follow direct orders will test the boundaries of excessive force.

Fanning highlighted on the towns hiring process for officers coming to Elloree.”What we rely on, is for an officer to have his certification up to date and in good standing with the criminal justice academy and I can tell you me as a council member and I look at any of the officers background when they were hired, no. I look at is their certification up to date and are they in good standing with the Criminal Justice Academy,” said Fanning.

WIS contacted the the Criminal Justice Academy and they said along with faboth that Murphree was in good standing at the time he was hired. The town has now appointed David Martin who was the assistant chief of police as the interim chief of police.

Murphree is currently on administrative leave with no pay.

