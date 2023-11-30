SC Lottery
Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old boy who died in Orangeburg County hunting accident

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting...
The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County.

Visitation for Avery Davis will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at 3379 Columbia Road in Orangeburg on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at Calhoun Academy located at 81 Academy Road Street in St. Matthews.

Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet that was shot by a 17-year-old who was hunting with him on Nov. 24 and died the next morning, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

