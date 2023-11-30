SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

House fires displace two families in Beaufort Co.

Firefighters were called to a separate house fire on Cornelius Drive in Seabrook around 6:30...
Firefighters were called to a separate house fire on Cornelius Drive in Seabrook around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.(The Burton Fire District)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County have been busy responding to house fires in the area.

In a span of 24 hours, officials with the Burton Fire District say they have responded to two house fires.

Crews were called to a house fire on Hodge Drive in Burton around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire.

Officials with the district say firefights quickly contained and extinguished the fire which was located in a closet with a water heater.

A family of three, one adult and two teens, were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, officials believe it was started by an electrical issue.

Firefighters were called to a separate house fire on Cornelius Drive in Seabrook around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of a single-story family home.

Officials say a family of six, adults and four children, were displaced, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

Fire officials believe the fire was started by a candle in a bedroom.

The Burton Fire District says they have responded to seven structure fires so far in November, and 35 structure fires so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit
Gus and Chloe from the Charleston Animal Society are looking for their forever homes!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gus and Chloe the pig
WIS has now obtained documents detailing the chiefs history as a law enforcement officer.
Elloree mayor speaks on former police chiefs policing history
A South Carolina organization wants to see the number of women running for office across the...
Organization launches toolkit to help more SC women running for office