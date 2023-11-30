House fires displace two families in Beaufort Co.

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County have been busy responding to house fires in the area.

In a span of 24 hours, officials with the Burton Fire District say they have responded to two house fires.

Crews were called to a house fire on Hodge Drive in Burton around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire.

Officials with the district say firefights quickly contained and extinguished the fire which was located in a closet with a water heater.

A family of three, one adult and two teens, were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, officials believe it was started by an electrical issue.

Firefighters were called to a separate house fire on Cornelius Drive in Seabrook around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of a single-story family home.

Officials say a family of six, adults and four children, were displaced, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

Fire officials believe the fire was started by a candle in a bedroom.

The Burton Fire District says they have responded to seven structure fires so far in November, and 35 structure fires so far in 2023.

