SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia kept quiet and was seemingly shellshocked when he realized the lottery scratch-off ticket he held in his hands was worth $5 million.

“I just about passed out,” Tracy Naff later told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Neff picked up a 100X the Money ticket while at the Black Diamond Market convenient store in Pennington Gap.

He scratched the ticket while he was still in the store and kept to himself after he saw he’d won.

Lottery officials said Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This was the first of three top prizes claimed in the 100X the Money scratcher game that features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,652,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

A food delivery driver’s car was damaged by gunfire as she was leaving a delivery Wednesday...
Delivery driver’s car damaged by gunfire while driving past fight, report states
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips