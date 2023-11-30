SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged with pointing gun, assault at golf club wedding

Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and...
Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, jail records state.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun following an assault at a wedding event.

Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, jail records state.

Officers responded to the Dunes West Golf Club on Nov. 12 in response to a physical altercation, an incident report states. Before officers arrived, they were told that the suspect had left the scene in a silver pickup truck.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller and were told that someone had been assaulted, the report states. Officers then spoke with another person who said another guest of a wedding had gotten into an argument and physical fight.

The person stated that when Parker was highly intoxicated and flirting with an 18-year-old, he was confronted outside before he went back inside, the report states. Minutes later, Parker was seen coming back outside with bottles of wine and was told to put them back.

When Parker did not put the wine bottles back, the victim took them from him, according to the report. Parker then began to yell at the victim. The victim was starting to walk away from Parker when they were pushed and punched, causing injuries.

It goes on to say that when a person was trying to defend the victim, they were punched in the face by Parker. Parker was then hit in the face, leading to the altercation being broken up.

While Parker was being held back, he was hit in the head again and he then fell to the ground, the report states. Parker got off the ground and drove off in the pickup truck.

Witnesses say Parker pointed a black pistol at the crowd as he was driving away, the report states. Law enforcement was called and given a description and license plate number of the vehicle, which officers were able to confirm.

Parker has posted a bond in the amount of $26,087, jail records state.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman

Latest News

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
VIDEO: 43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
A food delivery driver’s car was damaged by gunfire as she was leaving a delivery Wednesday...
VIDEO: Delivery driver’s car damaged by gunfire while driving past fight, report states
VIDEO: missing girl
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
VIDEO: Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway