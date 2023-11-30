Man charged with pointing gun, assault at golf club wedding

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun following an assault at a wedding event.

Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, jail records state.

Officers responded to the Dunes West Golf Club on Nov. 12 in response to a physical altercation, an incident report states. Before officers arrived, they were told that the suspect had left the scene in a silver pickup truck.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller and were told that someone had been assaulted, the report states. Officers then spoke with another person who said another guest of a wedding had gotten into an argument and physical fight.

The person stated that when Parker was highly intoxicated and flirting with an 18-year-old, he was confronted outside before he went back inside, the report states. Minutes later, Parker was seen coming back outside with bottles of wine and was told to put them back.

When Parker did not put the wine bottles back, the victim took them from him, according to the report. Parker then began to yell at the victim. The victim was starting to walk away from Parker when they were pushed and punched, causing injuries.

It goes on to say that when a person was trying to defend the victim, they were punched in the face by Parker. Parker was then hit in the face, leading to the altercation being broken up.

While Parker was being held back, he was hit in the head again and he then fell to the ground, the report states. Parker got off the ground and drove off in the pickup truck.

Witnesses say Parker pointed a black pistol at the crowd as he was driving away, the report states. Law enforcement was called and given a description and license plate number of the vehicle, which officers were able to confirm.

Parker has posted a bond in the amount of $26,087, jail records state.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.