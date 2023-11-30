SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who they say is missing.

Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her Fairwinds Drive home at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the police department says.

They say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a zip-up hoodie and gold crocs.

She is described to be 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the police department.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.

