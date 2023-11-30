SC Lottery
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman was found lying in the middle of a roadway.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sumner and Meadow Avenues just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming for help around 3 a.m. and called police.

Officers noted the woman was bleeding from the back of her head and had swelling around her temple and eyes, a police report states.

The report states the woman told witnesses she had been in the car with three males and was injured during an armed robbery.

The police report notes officers were unable to gather much information from the woman because she was drifting in and out of consciousness.

Officers said it was possible the woman was thrown from the vehicle based on a nearby tire track but were unable to fully determine if that was the case.

