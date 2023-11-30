SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Seven years later a father stands at the scene where his son died seeking answers

It's now been seven years since 20-year-old Nicholas Valentine,was shot and killed in his car at a Goose Creek apartment Complex.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A pickup truck, a grieving father and a handwritten sign with “11/29/16″ scrawled on it stand on the side of a Goose Creek road.

It’s now been seven years since 20-year-old Nicholas Valentine, was shot and killed in his car at a Goose Creek apartment Complex.

Each year since, his father, Paul, goes to the scene and holds a sign begging for information and this year was no different.

“Somebody knows something and these people that killed my son live around here and if they killed someone and got away with it what’s to stop them from hurting someone else?” Paul Valentine said.

In the weeks following his son’s death, he says Nicholas’s girlfriend told him she was having Nicholas’s baby.

“It just kills me when he tells me he wants to go to heaven so he can see his daddy,” Paul Valentine said.

Two men were arrested and charged with the murder of Nicholas Valentine but a year later, their charges were dropped.

Paul Valentine is offering $10,000 to anyone who has information on the murder of his son.

He says he hopes someone will come forward, not just for his family, but for the safety of the community.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

A new historical marker unveiled Wednesday recognizes the 1919 race riots that took place in...
City of Charleston recognizes 1919 riot with historical marker
A new historical marker unveiled Wednesday recognizes the 1919 race riots that took place in...
VIDEO: City of Charleston recognizes 1919 riot with historical marker
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says opioids continue to be...
Charleston Police sees overdose numbers drop thanks to public training seminars
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says opioids continue to be...
VIDEO: Charleston Police sees overdose numbers drop thanks to public training seminars