Several St. George homes under boil water advisory

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. George Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a water main break.

The department says this affects residents who live on Ridge Street from Memorial Boulevard to Murray Street, Murray Street to North Parler Avenue, Raysor Street from Ridge Street to North Parler Avenue and Johnson Street from Ridge Street to North Parler Avenue.

Officials say water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption.

