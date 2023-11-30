SC Lottery
SLED takes over investigation with humans remains found in Sumter; person identified

SLED has now taken over the investigation into the death of a Sumter man who was found dead under a tarp in the woods.(Sam Shapiro)
By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SLED has now taken over the investigation into the death of a Sumter man who was found dead under a tarp in the woods. A group of hunters were walking through the woods here off Cimmaron Road when they stumbled upon a tarp covering the body of 34-year-old Ricardo Nelson.

The hunter, who did not want to be identified, told WIS as soon as he realized a body was under the tarp, he called 911. The coroner’s office estimated the body had been here in the woods for as long as two weeks. An autopsy confirmed Nelson was shot multiple times.

Ricardo’s younger brother, Justin, says the last time he spoke to his older brother was right before Thanksgiving.

A spokesperson from SLED told WIS she’s looking into the case and will provide an update. Anyone who has additional information on this case is urged to contact SLED at 1-888-274-6372.

