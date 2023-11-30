SC Lottery
Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop

Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last week in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say they rescued more than a dozen dogs that were found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot last week.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a Love’s Truck Stop in the Klamath Falls area on Thanksgiving Day for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Troopers said a U-Haul had been abandoned in the parking lot for about two days and upon arrival they heard dogs barking from the back of it.

Inside the U-Haul, which had been reported stolen, troopers found seven cages with 15 dogs, including several puppies.

All of the dogs were alive but had been severely neglected, according to Oregon police.

Troopers said they located and arrested two people, 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, in connection with the stolen U-Haul.

Oregon police said they also found 10 more dogs when the suspects were taken into custody.

McMillion and Weeks are facing charges that include animal abandonment, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal neglect.

The 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter. OSP said one puppy tested positive for canine parvo.

The animals will remain at the shelter in quarantine until medically cleared.

Authorities said the dogs will then be available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

