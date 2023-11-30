Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gus and Chloe the pig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pets from the Charleston Animal Society.

Gus is a 4-year-old Beagle mix, who is a floppy-eared good boy and friendly with just about everyone he meets, according to the shelter.

The shelter says the quickest way his heart is to give him some belly rubs and scratches in just the right place behind his ear.

Up next is Chloe, and while she may not be the most conventional household pet, she might just be the perfect addition to your home!

Folks at the shelter say she was rescued from a home in Orangeburg that was in a deplorable state. Luckily, she was rescued by the shelter, who now says she is living the life of a diva.

Some of her favorite things include eating and fresh hay.

Now that she is living at the shelter, she is looking for a new family and forever home.

You won’t find her on the shelter’s website, so if you think your home is the right fit for Chloe, you can reach out to the shelter via email at community@charlestonanimalsociety.org.

If you or someone you know thinks Gus or Chloe would be the perfect addition to your home, you can contact Charleston Animal Society to see if they’re still up for adoption. They are located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston, and is open from 12-5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends.

If you have any questions, you can also call the shelter at 843-747-4849.

