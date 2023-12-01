Bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk unfounded, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says nothing was found after responding to a bomb threat in Murrells Inlet.

A person called dispatch around 4 p.m. on Friday claiming to have placed a bomb in a garbage can at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Dogs trained to detect explosives and bomb technicians investigated the area and did not find anything.

