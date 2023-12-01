SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk unfounded, deputies say

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat on Murrells Inlet...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says nothing was found after responding to a bomb threat in Murrells Inlet.

A person called dispatch around 4 p.m. on Friday claiming to have placed a bomb in a garbage can at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Dogs trained to detect explosives and bomb technicians investigated the area and did not find anything.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway
Newly obtained documents show dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against...
Bugs, blood & beatings: Docs reveal claims against Summerville youth facility

Latest News

Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making a stop in the...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis to speak at The Citadel Republican Society Dinner
A Mount Pleasant family is continuing to fight for land that’s been in their family for more...
‘Enough is enough’: Mount Pleasant family’s fight for land persists
RSV infections cause about 2 million doctor visits, 80,000 hospitalizations and up to 300...
‘It’s overwhelming’: High number of RSV cases reported in South Carolina
Emergency call operators in Charleston County will no longer take calls concerning towed or...
Charleston Co. moves to online reporting, search for tows, repossessed vehicles