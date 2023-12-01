SC Lottery
Charleston Co. moves to online reporting, search for tows, repossessed vehicles

By Steven Ardary
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency call operators in Charleston County will no longer take calls concerning towed or repossessed vehicles.

Residents and wrecker services will now be able to access that information through an automated online reporting form.

Charleston County officials say the move will help the Emergency Communications Center with efficiency and workload management.

The form allows wrecker services to report all private property tows and repossessions in the county with the exception of Folly Beach. Tows from Daniel Island will also be listed and reported.

Residents can search the page for vehicles towed and entered through the form. The search will have the vehicle’s year, make, model and color and provide the name of the service that towed the vehicle.

A link to the form can be found here.

