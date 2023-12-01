Charleston Southern breaks record for packing most Operation Christmas Child boxes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Southern University family has packed the most Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes of any college or university in the nation for the fifth year in a row, with a total of 13,601 boxes in 2023.

“Every area of campus participated in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child,” Jody Jennings, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students, said. “It was a joy to see students, staff, and faculty all united in the effort to pack a record-breaking 13,601 boxes. These boxes will be sent around the world and carry with them the message of Jesus Christ. Only eternity will reveal the impact the CSU community has made through our efforts. Charleston Southern University is passionate about integrating faith in serving.”

Charleston Southern has packed Operation Christmas Child boxes for years, but Laurie Diel, Executive Administrative Assistant and Special Events Manager, challenged the campus in 2019 to do more.

Previously, the campus had packed around 2,400 boxes. Charleston Southern University collected 5,029 boxes in 2019 and has increased the number each year since.

“You don’t have to be a big school to do big things,” Diel said.

This year’s winner of the top student packer award was:

First Place: Sarah Emily Durham, a junior biomedical lab science major from Sumter, packed 1,513 shoeboxes

Second Place: Krystal Guntinas was inspired to pack 681 boxes after finding out friends in her native Philippines received boxes from CSU the year before. She is a junior nursing major

Third Place: Leandra Watts, a junior English education major from West Columbia, packed 132 boxes

Durham will be joining 2022 winner, Kelly Venning, and 2021 winner, DJ Brummett, in traveling internationally with Samaritan’s Purse to deliver shoeboxes to children. Venning and Brummett’s trips were delayed by the pandemic.

Staff were divided into teams by the senior officer. Employee winning groups were:

First Place: Team Blackmon averaging 58 boxes per person for a total of 696 shoeboxes.

Second Place: Team Baggs averaging 50 boxes per person for a total of 350 shoeboxes.

Third Place: Team Turner averaging 42 boxes per person for a total of 1,440 shoeboxes.

Faculty/College winners were:

First Place: College of Health Sciences averaging 17 boxes per person for a total of 565 shoeboxes.

Second Place: College of Education averaging 11 boxes per person for a total of 190 shoeboxes.

Third Place: College of Nursing averaging three boxes per person for a total of 80 shoeboxes.

Top area under Team Wilder was:

First Place: Library averaging 52 boxes per person for a total of 417 shoeboxes.

