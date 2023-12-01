SC Lottery
Democratic presidential hopeful making stops across SC

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Democratic presidential candidate is taking a five-day swing through the Palmetto State beginning Friday.

Speaker and author Marianne Williamson will be making stops in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Clemson on the tour.

Her tour kicks off Friday with a 12:30 p.m. lunch in Mount Pleasant before an evening event at a Charleston bookstore.

Here is a full list of public events in South Carolina:

Friday, December 1, 2023

  • Lunch with Marianne Williamson - 12:30 p.m.
    • Matt O’Neil Real Estate, 1349 Old Georgetown Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
  • Marianne Williamson at Buxton Books - 6 p.m.
    • 160 King Street, Charleston, SC 29041

Saturday, December 2, 2023

  • Marianne Williamson in Beaufort - 2 p.m.
    • United Church, 1801 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Sunday, December 3 ‚2023

  • Marianne Williamson in Myrtle Beach - 11 a.m.
    • Unity of Myrtle Beach, 6173 Salem Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Monday, December 4, 2023

  • Marianne Williamson at All Good Books - 1 p.m.
    • 734 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

  • Marianne Williamson at Clemson University - 6 p.m.
    • Clemson University’s Watt Innovation Center Auditorium, 405 S. Palmetto Blvd., Clemson, SC 29634

Williamson became the first Democrat to file for South Carolina’s “First in the Nation” primary on Nov. 6. South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary will be held Feb. 3.

Williamson will be joined on the ballot by President Joe Biden and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) who also filed in the state.

