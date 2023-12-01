Democratic presidential hopeful making stops across SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Democratic presidential candidate is taking a five-day swing through the Palmetto State beginning Friday.

Speaker and author Marianne Williamson will be making stops in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Clemson on the tour.

Her tour kicks off Friday with a 12:30 p.m. lunch in Mount Pleasant before an evening event at a Charleston bookstore.

Here is a full list of public events in South Carolina:

Friday, December 1, 2023

Lunch with Marianne Williamson - 12:30 p.m. Matt O’Neil Real Estate, 1349 Old Georgetown Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Marianne Williamson at Buxton Books - 6 p.m. 160 King Street, Charleston, SC 29041



Saturday, December 2, 2023

Marianne Williamson in Beaufort - 2 p.m. United Church, 1801 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902



Sunday, December 3 ‚2023

Marianne Williamson in Myrtle Beach - 11 a.m. Unity of Myrtle Beach, 6173 Salem Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588



Monday, December 4, 2023

Marianne Williamson at All Good Books - 1 p.m. 734 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29205



Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Marianne Williamson at Clemson University - 6 p.m. Clemson University’s Watt Innovation Center Auditorium, 405 S. Palmetto Blvd., Clemson, SC 29634



Williamson became the first Democrat to file for South Carolina’s “First in the Nation” primary on Nov. 6. South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary will be held Feb. 3.

Williamson will be joined on the ballot by President Joe Biden and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) who also filed in the state.

