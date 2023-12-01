SC Lottery
Deputies investigate bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

A person called dispatch around 4 p.m. on Friday claiming to have placed a bomb in a garbage can, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Lesley says deputies are conducting a thorough search. People in the area have been evacuated.

