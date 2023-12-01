Deputies seek person of interest in Orangeburg County assault
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching for a person of interest in relation to an assault.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 61-year-old Johnny Coulter.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said deputies found a 42-year-old Orangeburg man severely beaten on Nov. 24.
The man was found inside a vehicle after deputies responded to a home on Myers Road. The man was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.
