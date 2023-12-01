SC Lottery
Deputies seek person of interest in Orangeburg County assault

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching for a person of interest in relation to an assault.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 61-year-old Johnny Coulter.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said deputies found a 42-year-old Orangeburg man severely beaten on Nov. 24.

The man was found inside a vehicle after deputies responded to a home on Myers Road. The man was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

