Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming formally disbarred by SC Supreme Court

Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former attorney and associate of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh who pleaded guilty to various state charges has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming pleaded guilty in August to 23 charges ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crimes, and criminal conspiracy.

Fleming was sentenced to 13 years, 10 months in prison on Sept. 14 based on multiple individual indictments that carried possible penalties of between five and 20 years, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

“In this case, the public record leads to only one conclusion—that Respondent’s egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment,” the court order states.

