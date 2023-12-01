FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on I-26
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
Traffic cameras near mile marker 207 between University Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road show two right lanes blocked on the eastbound side around 6:15 a.m.
Emergency crews can be seen assisting and traffic is already starting to back up in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.