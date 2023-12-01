SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on I-26

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.

Traffic cameras near mile marker 207 between University Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road show two right lanes blocked on the eastbound side around 6:15 a.m.

Emergency crews can be seen assisting and traffic is already starting to back up in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway
Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and...
Man charged with pointing gun, assault at golf club wedding
A food delivery driver’s car was damaged by gunfire as she was leaving a delivery Wednesday...
Delivery driver’s car damaged by gunfire while driving past fight, report states

Latest News

MUSC officials will break ground on a new College of Health Professions building Friday morning.
MUSC officials break ground on a new College of Health Professions building
Officials say the new six-story College of Health groundbreaking has been four years in the...
VIDEO: MUSC officials break ground on a new College of Health Professions building
Officials say the new six-story College of Health groundbreaking has been four years in the...
VIDEO: MUSC officials break ground on a new College of Health Professions building
An inspiring holiday tradition kicked off Thursday night at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s...
First responders organize 'Goodnight Lights' outside Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital