First responders organize 'Goodnight Lights' outside Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An inspiring holiday tradition kicked off Thursday night at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

For the fourth year, Lowcountry first responders organized “Goodnight Lights.” A special event where they position emergency vehicles around the children’s hospital and signal the lights in unison.

Children and families in the hospital wave and flashlights back to responders on the ground to say “goodnight.”

“It’s everything, they’re stuck in a hospital room, sometimes just a hospital bed, so for us to come out here and just light up the sky for them for just a few minutes, means everything to them and everything to us,” Charleston Police Sgt. Ariel Polite said.

Thursday was the first of four events and this year first responders will visit patient rooms.

A special visit from Santa is scheduled for Dec. 21.

