Fla. Gov. DeSantis to speak at The Citadel Republican Society Dinner

Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making a stop in the...
Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making a stop in the Lowcountry Friday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making a stop in the Lowcountry Friday night.

DeSantis will be the special guest at The Citadel Republican Society’s annual dinner.

The dinner recognizes a national, state or local official who “embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale” with the “Nathan Hale Patriot Award.”

Past recipients of the award include presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.

READ MORE: DeSantis and Newsom lob insults and talk some policy in a faceoff between two White House aspirants

The dinner also recognizes two cadets with scholarships.

The Henry E. Brown Republican Workhorse Award is presented to the cadet “who has worked the hardest for the Republican cause in Charleston.”

The Barrett-Buyer Republican Scholarship is given to a member of the society who has shown leadership in the club and in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the club to send them to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. every year.

