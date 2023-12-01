Former Sullivan’s Island officer receives $105K in payout after lawsuit

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Sullivan’s Island Police Officer has received more than $100,000 after she filed a lawsuit against the town alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and more.

In January 2019, Amanda Capone was hired by the Town of Sullivan’s Island Police Department as a code enforcement officer.

Although employed by the Police Department, Capone says she was put under the supervision of Deputy Town Administrator Jason Blanton who oversaw the Town’s financing and business license administration.

Capone is openly homosexual.

According to a lawsuit, starting in Summer 2020, while Capone was in meetings with Blanton and other members of the Town’s staff, Blanton would frequently stop the work-related conversations to ask Capone how she and her wife have sex.

The lawsuit states that these conversations often occurred in front of a fellow police department employee, and Police Chief Chris Griffin. These conversations occurred on multiple occasions over the course of Capone’s employment and led her to feel significantly uncomfortable working for the Town, particularly in reporting to Blanton.

Documents state, in private meetings, Blanton would often remark how good Capone looked in her uniform.

Capone reportedly attempted to resolve the ongoing harassment by discussing the situation with another employee and Chief Griffin. Documents state, however, Blanton’s workplace misconduct and harassment worsened.

One afternoon while in Blanton’s office with a police department employee, the lawsuit states Blanton asked Capone specifics about her sex life with her wife. In this same meeting, Blanton asked if another female patrol officer was Capone’s type and said he wanted to watch her and Capone make out.

“While Capone and her wife were attempting to have a child together and exploring Intrauterine Insemination, Blanton offered to donate his sperm to Capone and her wife,” the lawsuit claims. “Blanton said he would love to be involved in their attempts to have a child together. Blanton told Capone to not waste any time or money trying IUI because he would be happy to inseminate her wife.”

Capone sued the town for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, discrimination and more.

Capone resigned from the department 2021. She received $105,000 from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

