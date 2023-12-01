Girl accused of failing to stop for blue lights, police chase ends in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a girl is accused of failing to stop for blue lights in connection to a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

An officer was patrolling the area of Remount Road between Attaway Street and North Rhett Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m. when they saw a white Ford Escape SUV driving down Hoover Street with no headlights, an incident report states.

After the SUV came to an abrupt stop just before Remount Road, the officer shined their spotlight inside the vehicle and was able to see two people inside, the report states. The SUV then turned right on the road and accelerated toward Rivers Avenue.

It goes on to say that the officer suspected that it was a stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, activating the blue lights and sirens. The SUV did not stop and the speed reached 100 mph on Remount Road toward Rivers Avenue.

The SUV attempted to turn a right onto Rivers Avenue but lost control and collided with vehicles in the parking lot of a business, according to the report. The two occupants fled on foot behind the business.

After a brief chase, the officer detained a girl who they thought was the passenger, the report states. The passenger told the officer that the driver was a 17 or 18-year-old boy. The driver continued to run behind businesses on Woodbine Avenue. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

It goes on to say that the passenger was transported to her home and released to her mother.

Two Smith & Wesson M&P .45 magazines with a total of 13 rounds of ammunition were found in the SUV, the report states. There was also a cell phone found on the driver-side floorboard that was claimed by the girl.

One of the businesses captured video footage of the vehicle collision and gave it to the officer, the report states. The officer was able to see and identify the girl who was released to the mother as the driver of the SUV.

