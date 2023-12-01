Hurricane season ends with 2 storms making US landfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) - The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season ended Thursday after churning out a total of 20 named storms, six more than in an average season.

That ranked the 2023 season the fourth in the number of named storms since 1950.

Seven of the 20 named storms reached hurricane strength: Don, Franklin, Idalia, Lee, Margot, Nigel and Tammy. Three intensified to major storms, meaning they reached at least Category 3 strength.

In an average season, there are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane, arriving as a Category 3 storm on Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia, which was still a Category 1 hurricane as it reached the Lowcountry, brought heavy rains, wind and flooding, raising the tide to the fifth-highest on record at 9.17 feet.

The National Weather Service reported “major coastal inundation” on Edisto Beach and downtown Charleston. Water breached the battery in Charleston and the dunes on Edisto Beach.

Despite a tornado warning for portions of Charleston and Dorchester Counties and a reported touchdown in Dorchester County, officials reported no evidence of one touching down.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ophelia, the only other named storm to make landfall in the United States, was a tropical storm with 70-mph winds when it arrived at Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Sept. 23.

It’s biggest impact on the Lowcountry was cooler temperatures.

