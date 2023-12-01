SC Lottery
Lowcountry tour groups to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters on Tourism Day

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are in town and taking a tour of the Holy City this weekend, you may be able to give back to a good cause.

The Charleston Tour Association is hosting its annual Lowcountry Tourism Day on Dec. 2.

This year, locals and visitors will have the chance to donate 10% of their payment directly to the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization provides mentorship opportunities to Lowcountry children aged 7 to adulthood.

The main goal is to set young ones on a path to future success.

Visitors can do so by paying the fare and booking through one of the following tour companies and guides:

  • Bulldog
  • Charleston Culinary Tours
  • Charleston Raconteurs
  • Charleston Tours and Events
  • Drayton Hall
  • Fran Bennett
  • GrayLine
  • Grimke Sisters Tour
  • Historic Supper Club
  • Mama Doonk Gullah
  • Old South Carriage Company
  • Palmetto Carriage Works
  • Revolutionary Charleston Walking Tours
  • Ruth Miller
  • Walk It Charleston

The list includes carriage, on-foot, museum and culinary tours and applies to both tour groups and individual guides.

Tourism Day 2022 raised $7,000 for One80 Place.

The annual event started three years ago with the goal of giving back to the community.

Click here for more information on Lowcountry Tourism Day 2023.

