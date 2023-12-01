Lowcountry tour groups to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters on Tourism Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are in town and taking a tour of the Holy City this weekend, you may be able to give back to a good cause.

The Charleston Tour Association is hosting its annual Lowcountry Tourism Day on Dec. 2.

This year, locals and visitors will have the chance to donate 10% of their payment directly to the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization provides mentorship opportunities to Lowcountry children aged 7 to adulthood.

The main goal is to set young ones on a path to future success.

Visitors can do so by paying the fare and booking through one of the following tour companies and guides:

Bulldog

Charleston Culinary Tours

Charleston Raconteurs

Charleston Tours and Events

Drayton Hall

Fran Bennett

GrayLine

Grimke Sisters Tour

Historic Supper Club

Mama Doonk Gullah

Old South Carriage Company

Palmetto Carriage Works

Revolutionary Charleston Walking Tours

Ruth Miller

Walk It Charleston

The list includes carriage, on-foot, museum and culinary tours and applies to both tour groups and individual guides.

Tourism Day 2022 raised $7,000 for One80 Place.

The annual event started three years ago with the goal of giving back to the community.

Click here for more information on Lowcountry Tourism Day 2023.

