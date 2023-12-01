Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at parked vehicle in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an early morning shooting.

Thomas Morris Bush is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Officers were called to a gas station at 6200 Jennifer Court around 2:30 a.m. Friday for reports of shots being fired. A victim told authorities that he was shot at while he was in a parked vehicle in the area of Goethe Road and Shults Road.

Police said the victim received a minor laceration and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Investigators determined Bush was the suspect in the shooting. When they arrested him, he was in possession of two firearms, police said.

The police department is asking that if anyone has surveillance video or information related to the case, to contact Detective Cpl. Matthew Eisenmenger at 843-505-3789 or the Bluffton Police tipline at 843‐706‐4560. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 888‐274‐6372.

