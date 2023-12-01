SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

WSMV reports a search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and interviewed people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

After the interviews, deputies looked into the property’s electric bill, which they said came out to about $3,000 a month, as well as a high water bill.

The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of “booby traps” being laid out for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said this wasn’t a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” he said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway
Newly obtained documents show dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against...
Bugs, blood & beatings: Docs reveal claims against Summerville youth facility

Latest News

A Mount Pleasant family is continuing to fight for land that’s been in their family for more...
‘Enough is enough’: Mount Pleasant family’s fight for land persists
RSV infections cause about 2 million doctor visits, 80,000 hospitalizations and up to 300...
‘It’s overwhelming’: High number of RSV cases reported in South Carolina
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat on Murrells Inlet...
Deputies investigate bomb threat on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93