MUSC officials break ground on a new College of Health Professions building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the new six-story College of Health groundbreaking has been four years in the making to accommodate the college’s rapid growth.

Medical University of South Carolina officials say over the last five years they’ve seen a 37 percent increase in students, and they want to continue to support their vision to improve the health of the citizens of South Carolina and beyond by training the next generation of health professionals, scientist and leaders.

The new College of Health Professions building is located at 74 Presidents Street in Charleston.

The top two floors will house the new Clinical Research Center for Restoration of Neural-Based Function in the Real World.

According to MUSC officials, the research space is funded by a $7.8 million awarded by the National Institutes of Health to Steven Kautz, Ph.D. The research space will support statewide investigations to advance care for individuals who have experienced a stroke or other neurological conditions.

The groundbreaking ceremony will kick off Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the building represents a significant investment in the college’s future. In addition, MUSC leaders say they’re announcing new funding commitments at the new building groundbreaking.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.