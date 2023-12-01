Nonprofit builds 630 bicycles for elementary school students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Lowcountry students will soon get to ride around in style.

The nonprofit “Going Places” is building more than 600 bikes to giveaway Monday and Friday to students at Goodwin and Minnie Hughes elementary schools. They will be the 10th and 11th schools to receive bikes.

The nonprofit says many families in the Lowcountry have several kids and can’t afford to buy them all bikes. But now thanks to the nonprofit all the kids get a bike which can help create family time to ride around their neighborhood.

“Going Places’ mission is to provide disadvantaged kids with their most basic childhood, right? And that’s our right to joy and we do that through giving new custom bikes because it’s not about the bike,” Going Places Executive Director Katie Blomquist said. “It’s about what the bike represents which is freedom and escape. It’s restored a sense of innocence and it’s something to own a value. But at the end of the day, it’s this classic childhood right that even our great grandparents participate in which is riding a bike.”

This year’s bikes are named “The Memory” in honor of two long-time supporters of the program who died earlier this year.

In addition to the bike, the kids will receive a helmet, lock and pump.

The nonprofit still has open spots for those interested in volunteering with distribution. A sign-up can be found here.

