Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A state championship

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate left the 2-A state championship game in 2022 having fallen short of their goal of winning that state title.

It was a mistake they were determined to not let happen again.

The Landsharks won their first ever football state championship on Thursday night thanks to a late touchdown run by Will Virgilio in a 35-28 win over Gray Collegiate at Dawson Stadium at South Carolina State.

OCA had just about the worst start they could have had in the game giving up a touchdown on the Eagles first drive, then fumbling on their first series inside their own 5 that Gray recovered and scored again for a quick 14-0 lead.

But head coach Chad Wilkes said that’s the kind of adversity they’ve overcome all season long and he told his kids they could do it again.

Virgilio would score late in the 2nd to make it a 14-7 deficit at the half.

The Landsharks would come out firing in the third.

Aidan Manavian would hit Gavin Gaspar for a 36 yard touchdown to tie things at 14 followed by Max Moorman’s 21 yard interception returned for a touchdown that made it 21-14 Oceanside.

Gray Collegiate wouldn’t quit evening things up on a touchdown pass to Zion Job that tied the game again at 21.

Another Manavian to Gaspar score would put the Landsharks back on top to end the 3rd but a BJ Montgomery score with 5 minutes left in the 4th, his 2nd TD of the night, tied it again at 28.

From there, Manavian, the freshman quarterback who took over the starting duties during the postseason drove Oceanside down inside the five allowing Virgilio to score the game winner.

Manavian went 31-47 for 367 and 2 touchdowns. Gaspar caught both touchdowns among his 8 catches for 125 yards.

