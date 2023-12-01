SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A state championship

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate left the 2-A state championship game in 2022 having fallen short of their goal of winning that state title.

It was a mistake they were determined to not let happen again.

The Landsharks won their first ever football state championship on Thursday night thanks to a late touchdown run by Will Virgilio in a 35-28 win over Gray Collegiate at Dawson Stadium at South Carolina State.

OCA had just about the worst start they could have had in the game giving up a touchdown on the Eagles first drive, then fumbling on their first series inside their own 5 that Gray recovered and scored again for a quick 14-0 lead.

But head coach Chad Wilkes said that’s the kind of adversity they’ve overcome all season long and he told his kids they could do it again.

Virgilio would score late in the 2nd to make it a 14-7 deficit at the half.

The Landsharks would come out firing in the third.

Aidan Manavian would hit Gavin Gaspar for a 36 yard touchdown to tie things at 14 followed by Max Moorman’s 21 yard interception returned for a touchdown that made it 21-14 Oceanside.

Gray Collegiate wouldn’t quit evening things up on a touchdown pass to Zion Job that tied the game again at 21.

Another Manavian to Gaspar score would put the Landsharks back on top to end the 3rd but a BJ Montgomery score with 5 minutes left in the 4th, his 2nd TD of the night, tied it again at 28.

From there, Manavian, the freshman quarterback who took over the starting duties during the postseason drove Oceanside down inside the five allowing Virgilio to score the game winner.

Manavian went 31-47 for 367 and 2 touchdowns. Gaspar caught both touchdowns among his 8 catches for 125 yards.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway
Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and...
Man charged with pointing gun, assault at golf club wedding
Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit

Latest News

North Carolina's Casey Murphy (1) shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 1 South Carolina rallies from 11 down to beat No. 24 UNC 65-58 in ACC/SEC Challenge
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A State Championship
RAW: CSU's Barclay Radebaugh, players after win over Longwood
Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season
Barclay Radebaugh has stepped down as the head basketball coach at Charleston Southern in the...
VIDEO: Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season