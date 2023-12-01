SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials unveil renovated Berkeley Senior Center

Berkeley County leaders and officials on Thursday unveiled final renovations for a senior center in Goose Creek.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County leaders and officials on Thursday unveiled final renovations for a senior center in Goose Creek.

This facility received more than $140,000 from the county through its community block grant program and accommodations fee discretionary funding program.

Renovations included new paint, flooring, a completely new kitchen and restrooms.

Creating a space that is up-to-date with what seniors want was an important part of this project.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the future to see a fitness element at this senior center,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribbs said. “That’s been really popular at senior centers, just physical wellness. But bigger than anything it gets folks out of their house. A lot of new friendships are made here and just the social activity and a place of belonging is important.”

Cribbs says that senior centers have long moved past bingo night in terms of activities offered so this kind of revitalization was necessary.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway
Scott Andrew Parker, 53, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and...
Man charged with pointing gun, assault at golf club wedding
A food delivery driver’s car was damaged by gunfire as she was leaving a delivery Wednesday...
Delivery driver’s car damaged by gunfire while driving past fight, report states

Latest News

An inspiring holiday tradition kicked off Thursday night at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s...
First responders organize 'Goodnight Lights' outside Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
An inspiring holiday tradition kicked off Thursday night at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's...
VIDEO: First responders organize 'Goodnight Lights' outside Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
Hundreds of Lowcountry students will soon get to ride around in style.
Nonprofit builds 630 bicycles for elementary school students
Hundreds of Lowcountry students will soon get to ride around in style.
VIDEO: Nonprofit builds 630 bicycles for elementary school students