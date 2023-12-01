Officials unveil renovated Berkeley Senior Center

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County leaders and officials on Thursday unveiled final renovations for a senior center in Goose Creek.

This facility received more than $140,000 from the county through its community block grant program and accommodations fee discretionary funding program.

Renovations included new paint, flooring, a completely new kitchen and restrooms.

Creating a space that is up-to-date with what seniors want was an important part of this project.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the future to see a fitness element at this senior center,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribbs said. “That’s been really popular at senior centers, just physical wellness. But bigger than anything it gets folks out of their house. A lot of new friendships are made here and just the social activity and a place of belonging is important.”

Cribbs says that senior centers have long moved past bingo night in terms of activities offered so this kind of revitalization was necessary.

