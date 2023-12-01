Police respond to rollover crash in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a crash on Azalea Drive Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Azalea Drive at Kent Avenue.
Charleston County Dispatch lists the crash as a rollover with entrapment.
North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says only minor injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
