Police respond to rollover crash in N. Charleston

The crash happened sometime around 6:30 p.m. on Azalea Drive at Kent Avenue.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a crash on Azalea Drive Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Azalea Drive at Kent Avenue.

Charleston County Dispatch lists the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says only minor injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

