SC health dept. launches sickle cell registry aimed at quality of life improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are hoping a voluntary registry for people with sickle cell disease will aid them in treating the disease and improving the quality of life for those affected.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced the opening of the registry citing a lack of data surrounding the disease in South Carolina.

Health officials hope the registry will answer questions surrounding the number of people in the state with the disease, available resources and the impact of the disease on patients and families.

“For years, DHEC’s Sickle Cell Program has assisted with coordinating care and assisting South Carolinians with sickle cell disease with medical services, supplies, equipment and medications,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “Establishing and maintaining the Sickle Cell Disease Registry is the next step in improving outcomes for those living with sickle cell disease in our state, as we are hopeful that the data collected through its implementation will lead to progress in patient care and treatment.”

Legislators passed the Rena N. Grant Sickle Cell Disease Voluntary Patient Registry Act in May 2022.

Grant was the director of legislation for the state House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee.

“The launch of the Sickle Cell Disease Registry in South Carolina will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for those in our state living with this challenging disease,” Speaker of the House Rep. Murrell Smith said. “I am incredibly proud of the legislation developed by the House, inspired by our beloved, long-time staff member Rena Grant, that made this registry a reality. I know this registry will help countless people, as Rena did through her public service, and I could not think of a better way to honor her than by empowering SCD patients and their families.”

Participation in the registry is voluntary and DHEC says the information provided will be protected and secure.

More information on the Sickle Cell Registry and a link to sign up can be found here.

