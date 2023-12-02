Burnham scores 18, Charleston defeats Liberty 76-67 in Field of 68 Tip-Off

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ben Burnham’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Liberty 76-67 on Friday night in the Field of 68 Tip-Off.

Burnham added five rebounds for the Cougars (4-3). Jordan Crawford scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. CJ Fulton had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Flames (6-2) were led in scoring by Kyle Rode, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kaden Metheny added 16 points and four assists for Liberty. In addition, Colin Porter finished with nine points.

