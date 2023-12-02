SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burnham scores 18, Charleston defeats Liberty 76-67 in Field of 68 Tip-Off

Ben Burnham’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Liberty 76-67 on Friday night in the Field of...
Ben Burnham’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Liberty 76-67 on Friday night in the Field of 68 Tip-Off.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ben Burnham’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Liberty 76-67 on Friday night in the Field of 68 Tip-Off.

Burnham added five rebounds for the Cougars (4-3). Jordan Crawford scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. CJ Fulton had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Flames (6-2) were led in scoring by Kyle Rode, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kaden Metheny added 16 points and four assists for Liberty. In addition, Colin Porter finished with nine points.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
The North Charleston Police Department says a girl is accused of failing to stop for blue...
Girl accused of failing to stop for blue lights, police chase ends in crash
Cory Fleming has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming formally disbarred by SC Supreme Court
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Newly obtained documents show dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against...
Bugs, blood & beatings: Docs reveal claims against Summerville youth facility

Latest News

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina hits 18 3-pointers to beat George Washington 89-67
North Carolina's Casey Murphy (1) shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 1 South Carolina rallies from 11 down to beat No. 24 UNC 65-58 in ACC/SEC Challenge
RAW: CSU's Barclay Radebaugh, players after win over Longwood
Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season
Barclay Radebaugh has stepped down as the head basketball coach at Charleston Southern in the...
VIDEO: Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season