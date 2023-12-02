SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police looking for missing 16-year-old

Samayah Sawyer,16, left her West Ashley home around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson...
Samayah Sawyer,16, left her West Ashley home around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.(The Charleston Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Samayah Sawyer,16, left her West Ashley home around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored bonnet, a grey Nike hoodie and yellow Crocs, Gibson says.

Sawyer also left home without her medication, according to Gibson.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
The North Charleston Police Department says a girl is accused of failing to stop for blue...
Girl accused of failing to stop for blue lights, police chase ends in crash
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Cory Fleming has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming formally disbarred by SC Supreme Court
Newly obtained documents show dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against...
Bugs, blood & beatings: Docs reveal claims against Summerville youth facility

Latest News

A historical reenactment of the Charleston Tea Party 250 years later brings folks from the...
Group gathers 250 years later to remember the Charleston Tea Party
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is continuing her stops on the campaign...
Marianne Williamson makes stops in Charleston, Beaufort, for SC campaign swing
The Charleston Fire Department says one person is injured following an early morning home fire.
Resident injured while battling garage fire
VIDEO: Community Pet Day at Dorchester Paws