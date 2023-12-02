Charleston Police looking for missing 16-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Samayah Sawyer,16, left her West Ashley home around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored bonnet, a grey Nike hoodie and yellow Crocs, Gibson says.

Sawyer also left home without her medication, according to Gibson.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

