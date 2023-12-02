Group gathers 250 years later to remember the Charleston Tea Party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historical reenactment of the Charleston Tea Party 250 years later brings folks from the 21st century together in downtown Charleston.

Members of the crowd donned petticoats and ruffled shirts at the Old Exchange Building on East Bay Street where they chanted against the tea by saying, “Huzzah!” or for it by saying “God save the King!”

Officials say this was the main governmental building in Charleston during the American Revolution, where people came to debate important matters, including the Tea Act.

The legislative commission SC250 says the Charleston Tea Party actually happened at least two weeks before the famous Boston Tea Party. The same goes for a lot of other important events throughout South Carolina that helped America gain independence from Great Britain.

“We would not have the form of government we have, period,” Molly Fortune, executive director of SC250, said. " We wouldn’t have had the election to elect a new mayor. You wouldn’t have city council members. You wouldn’t have school board elections. The ability for women to vote. If it hadn’t been for moments like this today where we said, ‘We will rule ourselves. We will have our own government. We will represent ourselves.’”

Katherine Pemberton is the director of The Powder Magazine, which is the oldest public building in the Carolinas and Georgia dating back to 1713. She says it played a small part in the American Revolution.

“All the colonies were acting sort of organically in reaction to the Tea Act to protest,” Pemberton said of the Charleston Tea Party. “This is really the precursor to the American Revolution.”

Fortune says this was the first time people had a real conversation about self-independence. There were even tea parties throughout the entire East Coast, leading Fortune to question why Boston is the most famous.

“You could make an argument that maybe some of the other things that happened 100 years later took the spotlight, but the spotlight needs to be on the Revolutionary Era,” Fortune said. “Everything that happened in Charleston helped us become self-governing.”

To stay in the know about future SC250 events and become more involved with heritage tourism, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.